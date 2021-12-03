Guns of August, the campaign started! Guns of August, kampania się zaczęła!

It is the beginning of December and I am already behind the schedule with game reports. Don't worry in January everything will be back to normal. Today is the game we played last Sunday in November. Months of preparation, a few test games and we finally started it. The Guns of August campaign! Michael played the Entente and Campbell and me, the Central Powers. All maps have been made by Michael.
To dopiero początek grudnia i ja już jestem opóźniony z raportami z naszych gier. Na szczęście w styczniu wszystko powinno już wrócić do normy. Dziś gra, którą rozegraliśmy w ostatnią niedzielę listopada. Miesiące przygotowań, kilka gier testowych i w końcu to zaczęliśmy. Kampania z Guns of August! Michael zagrał Ententą, a ja z Campbellem zagraliśmy państwami centralnymi. Wszystkie mapy zostały wykonane przez Michaela.
1. July 1914. Lipiec 1914.
We started deploying with Serbia, which decided to go aggressive on its border and was determined to defend Belgrade. Austro-Hungary responded to that, but most of the troops were sent against Russia, to defend Galicia. The same did Germany. They grouped armies into 2 task forces. One in Mazurian Lakes and the other in Silesia. We had a new brilliant plan. Germans together with Austro-Hungarians were going to push Russian east, taking the Brest Litovsk and spread Russian forces in two groups, separated by Prypet marches, so they wouldn't be able to cooperate. On the western front, we were going to defend our positions on the border.
Zaczęliśmy rozstawianie sił od Serbii, która zdecydowała się zachować agresywnie i ustawiła swoje korpusy wzdłóż granicy z zadaniem obrony Belgradu. Austro-Węgry odpowiedziały na to, jednak większość sił została wysłana przeciw Rosji, by bronić Galicji. To samo zrobiły Niemcy. Wystawili swoje armie w dwóch zgrupowaniach. Jedno na Mazurach a drugie na Śląsku. Mieliśmy doskonały plan. Niemcy wspólnie z Austro-Węgrami mieli wyprzeć Rosjan na wschód, zająć Brześć Litewski i rozdzielić siły rosyjskie bagnami Prypeci na dwie grupy, niezdolne do współpracy. Na froncie zachodnim, mieliśmy zamiar bronić się na granicy.
2. August 1914. Sierpień 1914.
It started on the Balcan front. Austro-Hungary attacked but was pushed back by brave Serbian and Montenegro. The battle on the Serbian border started. The biggest blow was on the eastern front. Russians attacked Galicia but were stopped by Austro-Hungarian forces. At the same time, the Germans made a massive move forward. They took Warsaw and Kovno and were stopped on the Bug river. On the western front French attacked, but were stopped by the Germans.
Zaczęło się na froncie bałkańskim. Austro-Węgry zostali odepchnięci przez dzielnych Serbów i Czarnogórców. Bitwa graniczna w Serbii się rozpoczęła. Największe działania przypadły na front wschodni. Rosjanie natarli na Galicję, ale zostali zatrzymani przez Austro-Węgrów. W tym samym czasie Niemcy posunęli się bardzo do przodu. Zajęli Warszawę i Kowno a ich siły zostały zatrzymane na linii Bugu. Na froncie zachodnim Francuzi zaatakowali, ale zostali zatrzymani przez Niemców.
3. September 1914. Wrzesień 1914.
The battle on the Serbian border continued, so far without any visible result. The same was in Galicia, where Austro-Hungarians kept their stand. In the meantime, Germans were still pushing forward and soon they started the siege of Riga. On the western front, the French attacked Metz and pushed the Germans off Luxemburg.
Bitwa na granicy serbskiej wciąż trwała, jednak bez wyraźnego rezultatu. Tak samo było w Galicji, grze Austro-Węgrzy utrzymali swoje pozycje. W międzyczasie Niemcy parli naprzód i rozpoczęli oblężenie Rygi. Na froncie zachodnim Francuzi zaatakowali Metz i wyprali Niemców z Luksemburga.
4. October 1914. Październik 1914.
During this month Germans decided to take Riga, which finished with a massive disaster. The front moved back to Kovno. However, that gave me the idea of how to take Brest. In the meantime, the fights on Podlasie, Galicia and Serbian border continued. In that month Turkey decided to join the war on the Central Powers side. On the western French tried hard to break German lines, but without any success. They needed something different. By the way the French, their navy suffered a severe defeat in the Mediterranean from the Austro-Hungarian fleet. That forced the French to hide their fleet in their bases.
Podczas tego miesiąca, Niemcy zdecydowali się zdobyć Rygę, co skończyło się olbrzymią klęską. Front cofnął się do Kowna. Jednakże, dało mi to pomysł jak zdobyć Brześć. W międzyczasie walki na Podlasiu, w Galicji i na granicy serbskiej wciąż trwały. W tym miesiącu do państw centralnych dołączyła Turcja. Na froncie zachodnim Francuzi ciężko próbowali przełamać linie obrony niemieckiej, jednak bez powodzenia. Potrzebowali czegoś innego. Przy okazji Francji, jej flota poniosła dotkliwą porażkę od floty austro-węgierskiej na Morzu Śródziemnym. Zmusiło to Francuzów do zamknięcia swych okrętów w swoich bazach.
4. November 1914. Listopad 1914.
The biggest blow to war was that the UK finally joined it on the Entente side. That pushed back Germans off the North Sea and Austro-Hungarians of the western Mediterrane Sea. The fight continued on all fronts, but no significant changes has been achieved. The big entrenchment started on all fronts.
Największym wydarzeniem tego miesiąca było dołączenie Wielkiej Brytanii do Ententy. To zmusiło Niemców do wycofania się z Morza Północnego, a Austro-Węgry z zachodniego Morza Śródziemnego. Walki wciąż trwały, na wszystkich frontach, jednak żadna ze stron nie osiągnęła jakichkolwiek sukcesów. Wszędzie zaczęto budować okopy.
5. December 1914. Grudzień 1914.
So far our game was more or less close to real history. It changed now. France declared war on Belgium! They were unable to break Germans on their border, so decided to do a reverse Schlieffen plan! Unfortunately for them Belgians made their stand and stopped them in front of Liege and Antwerp. As on eastern front fights continued, the Central Powers started gaining an advantage. On the Balcans, the Serbs lost their border battle and had to withdraw to the mountains and leave Belgrade behind. It didn't look nice for Entente right now. No Christmas trust noticed.
Jak do tej pory nasza gra przebiegała mniej lub bardziej zgodnie z prawdziwą historią. Zmieniło się to teraz. Francja napadła na Belgię! Nie mogąc przebić się przez obronę niemiecką na granicy, zdecydowała się wykonać odwrócony plan Schlieffena! Niestety dla nich, Belgowie stawili twardy opór i zatrzymali ich na przedpolach Liege i Antwerpii. Na froncie wschodnim walki wciąż trwały i państwa centralne zaczęły zdobywać przewagę. Na Bałkanach, Serbowie przegrali bitwę graniczną i wycofali się w góry, pozostawiając Belgrad za sobą. Nie wyglądało to zbyt dobrze dla Ententy. Rozejmu bożonarodzeniowego nie zanotowano.
6. January 1915. Styczeń 1915.
Austro-Hungary achieved two successes during this month. They took Belgrade and pushed back Russians off the Galicia. Now the battle of Volhynia started. On the western front, Germany supported Belgians with new fresh troops and took part in defending that small country. It doesn't stop Entente from changing history again. The UK invaded Holland!
Austro-Węgry osiągnęły dwa sukcesy w tym miesiącu. Zajęli Belgrad i wypchnęli Rosjan z Galicji. Bitwa o Wołyń właśnie się rozpoczęła. Na froncie zachodnim, Niemcy wsparli Belgów w obronie tego niewielkiego kraju. To nie zatrzymało Ententy przed dalszą zmianą historii. Wielka Brytania zaatakowała Holandię!
7. February 1915. Luty 1915.
Finally, in that month Germans took Brest! Our plan to split Russian forces on two has been achieved! No changes on other fronts. However, the tension in the West grows. I had to do something about that in the next turns. That was the last month we were able to play. We will continue it on next Sunday game in January.
W końcu, w tym miesiącu Niemcy zdobyli Brześć! Nasz plan by rozdzielić siły rosyjskie w końcu został spełniony! Na innych frontach bez zmian. Jednakże napór na zachodzie wzrasta i będę musiał coś z tym zrobić w nadchodzących turach. Ten miesiąc był ostatnim jaki zagraliśmy. Będziemy kontynuować grę w kolejną klubową niedzielę w styczniu.
Отличный репортаж, Бартек. Мне очень интересна Тема Великой войны. Отличны стол. Большая работа проделана. С нетерпением буду следить за развитием событий.
P.S. Надеюсь хоть у вас без революций обойдется?!
Спасибо, Алексей. Я играю за Германию, так что революция в России была бы для меня очень хорошей, я также должен помнить, что у Германии были аналогичные проблемы в конце войны. Пока все идет хорошо, посмотрим позже.
